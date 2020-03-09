SP Asset Management Takes $542,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IWF traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.21. 2,217,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.21 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

