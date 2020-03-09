SP Asset Management Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $82.85 on Monday, reaching $1,215.56. 3,360,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

