SP Asset Management Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.97. 1,420,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

