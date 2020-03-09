SP Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $18.19 on Monday, reaching $210.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

