Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

