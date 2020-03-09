Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $15.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,451. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

