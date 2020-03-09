Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 107,004 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 107,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $14.65 on Monday, reaching $80.67. 30,564,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

