Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $20.60 on Monday, reaching $245.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,163,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

