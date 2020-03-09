Trexquant Investment LP Invests $10.04 Million in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,754,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356,143. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

