Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,714,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,370,906. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.