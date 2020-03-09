Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,689,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $52,880,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,871,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

NYSE:EW traded down $14.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.06. 1,945,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,274. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $29,529,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

