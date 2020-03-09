Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,159,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

