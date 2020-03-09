Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $4.92 on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,044,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,499,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

