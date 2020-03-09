United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.82 on Monday, hitting $87.18. 8,638,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

