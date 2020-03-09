Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 6,758,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,950 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,837,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

