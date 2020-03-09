Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 127,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,192,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,077,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

