Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 407.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,298. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

