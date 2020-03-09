Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $12.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,509,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

