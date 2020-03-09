Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

