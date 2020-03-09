Watchman Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,213 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

NYSE:D traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 722,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

