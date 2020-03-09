Watchman Group Inc. Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. 2,572,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,647. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

