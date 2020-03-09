Watchman Group Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $88.22 on Monday, hitting $1,210.19. The company had a trading volume of 317,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.