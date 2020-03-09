Watchman Group Inc. Invests $337,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

