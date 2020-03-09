Watchman Group Inc. Invests $340,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $219,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AT&T by 324.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of T stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,348,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

