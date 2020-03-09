Watchman Group Inc. Invests $481,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

NYSE:SO traded down $4.74 on Monday, reaching $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

