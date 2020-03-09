Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 55,899,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.