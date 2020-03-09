Watchman Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,801 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

