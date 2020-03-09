Watchman Group Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $12.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 713,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

