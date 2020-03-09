Watchman Group Inc. Takes $508,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.47. The company had a trading volume of 250,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,172. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

