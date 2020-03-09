Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. 61,348,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The company has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

