Wealth Alliance Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Oracle stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

