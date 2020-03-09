Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 861 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 98,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,899,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.