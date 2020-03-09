Wealth Alliance Invests $155,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

