Wealth Alliance Invests $169,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,279 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $7.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.62. 1,243,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

