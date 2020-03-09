Wealth Alliance Invests $181,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. 54,321,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

