Wealth Alliance Invests $69,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. NewDay Solutions LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,556.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 778,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 731,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

