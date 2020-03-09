Wealth Alliance Purchases New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

VZ stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

