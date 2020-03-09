Wealth Alliance Takes Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 193,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

