William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,339,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 4.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,007,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.