Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after buying an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $14.99. 37,111,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,660,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

