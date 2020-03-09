X Square Capital LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 538,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,698. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

