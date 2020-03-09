Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.92. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 138,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,072. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 504,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

