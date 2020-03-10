17,271 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,158,816. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

