1,968 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 558.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.55. The company had a trading volume of 289,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,524. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $244.24 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

