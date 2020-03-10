1,968 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 558.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.55. The company had a trading volume of 289,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,524. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $244.24 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit