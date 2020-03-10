26,406 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.