4,425 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,393,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 2,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,787. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

