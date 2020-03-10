4,425 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,393,000. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 2,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,787. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit