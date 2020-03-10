American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $124.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.29. 678,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

