Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 8,524,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,092,400. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

