Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $478.80

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $478.80.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $33.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $641.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,207,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.10 and its 200-day moving average is $418.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.49, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

