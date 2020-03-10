Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.52% of Cummins worth $143,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. 191,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

